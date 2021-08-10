OH Leuven manager 'heartbroken' by the departure of Kamal Sowah

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Manager of Belgium topflight side, Oud-Heverlee Leuven, Marc Brys has said that he was left heartbroken following the departure of Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah.



Sowah left OH Leuven after two successful seasons on loan with the club to rejoin Leicester City.



In his two seasons with the club, the 21-year-old helped them secure promotion to the top flight league before placing 11th on the table in the last campaign.



He scored eight goals, created five assists, and was arguably the club's best player of the 2020/21 season.



His absence has seen OH Leuven struggle to score goals, after three draws in their three opening games of the season.



And manager Marc Brys has been lamenting over the departure of the Ghanaian.



"The departure of Kamal Sowah breaks my heart," he told Sportmagazine.



Kamal Sowah is having a fine pre-season with the parent club, Leicester City, and was part of the team that won the Community Shield on Sunday, August 8, 2021.



Although he was an unused substitute, Sowah remains positive ahead of the upcoming season.



“I'm feeling great, especially coming back to Leicester. It's been a long time for me coming back here for me to get minutes with the first team," he told LFC TV.



“It's always a great thing being able to be on the pitch, getting 45 minutes under my belt. That's always the feeling - after a long holiday, you're always going to get back your fitness, really good fitness, so that's really great for me to get it back.



“I think gradually, it has been great. Being together with my colleagues and everyone getting to know the players, for me, it's been great out there.



“We've been working so hard because we've been on a long holiday, so everyone is really working hard to come back to fitness. For me, it's been great so far.”



The Right to Dream Academy graduate played in the pre-season games against Burton, Wycombe, and QPR.