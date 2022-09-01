OFFICIAL: Rayo Vallecano sign Black Stars defender Abdul Mumin

Sports News of Thursday, 1 September 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Spanish La Liga side, Rayo Vallecano, have completed the signing of Ghanaian defender, Abdul Mumin for a transfer fee of 1.5 million euros.
The former Victoria centre-back has joined Vallecano on a four-year contract that will run until 2024.
The Spanish team announced the deal on transfer deadline day via their Twitter page.
"OFFICIAL | @abdul_mumin30 is a new Rayo Vallecano player. Agreement for four seasons."
The 24-year-old was wanted by both Bournemouth in the English Premier League and Galatasaray in Turkey, but Rayo Vallecano outbid both clubs to sign the promising Ghanaian.
Abdul Mumin, who is a Right to Dream Academy graduate, has now joined his fourth club in his professional career after FC Nordsjaelland, HB Koge, and Vitoria de Guimaraes.
OFICIAL | @abdul_mumin30 es nuevo jugador del Rayo Vallecano. Acuerdo por cuatro temporadas.— Rayo Vallecano (@RayoVallecano) September 1, 2022
¡Bienvenido! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/CW8EL7N29d