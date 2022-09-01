You are here: HomeSports2022 09 01Article 1614749

Sports News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

OFFICIAL: Rayo Vallecano sign Black Stars defender Abdul Mumin

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Black Stars defender, Abdul Mumin joins Rayo Vallecano Black Stars defender, Abdul Mumin joins Rayo Vallecano

Spanish La Liga side, Rayo Vallecano, have completed the signing of Ghanaian defender, Abdul Mumin for a transfer fee of 1.5 million euros.

The former Victoria centre-back has joined Vallecano on a four-year contract that will run until 2024.

The Spanish team announced the deal on transfer deadline day via their Twitter page.

"OFFICIAL | @abdul_mumin30 is a new Rayo Vallecano player. Agreement for four seasons."

The 24-year-old was wanted by both Bournemouth in the English Premier League and Galatasaray in Turkey, but Rayo Vallecano outbid both clubs to sign the promising Ghanaian.

Abdul Mumin, who is a Right to Dream Academy graduate, has now joined his fourth club in his professional career after FC Nordsjaelland, HB Koge, and Vitoria de Guimaraes.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:





EE/BOG

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment