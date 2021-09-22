OFFICIAL: King Faisal complete the signing of Medeama's Frank Boateng

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

King Faisal have completed the signing of goalkeeper Frank Boateng ahead of the upcoming season, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.



Faisal have signed the Medeama goalkeeper on a free transfer after putting pen to paper on Wednesday.



Boateng was released by Medeama in August 2021 after making two elementary errors in their FA Cup semi-final game against Hearts of Oak.



Even though the 27-year-old shot-stopper committed school-boy mistakes leading to his termination, he had a decent campaign in the Ghana League last season.



Boateng made 17 appearances where he conceded 15 goals and kept 7 clean sheets.



He will be a direct replacement to Danlad Ibrahim who played on loan for the Green and Whites from Asante Kotoko SC.