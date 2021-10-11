OFFICIAL: Goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi joins Legon Cities

Sports News of Monday, 11 October 2021
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Legon Cities have announced the signing of former Medeama and Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi.
The Royals reached an agreement with the ex-Ghana U-20 goalkeeper last week before the deal was finalized this week.
Eric Ofori Antwi puts pen-to-paper on a two-year deal from the Mauve and Yellows.
"We are delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper extraordinaire Eric Ofori Antwi on a two-year deal from Medeama SC," wrote Legon Cities on Twitter.
The Mauve and Yellows ended their association with the experienced shot-stopper after five years.
Antwi joined Medeama in 2016 after ending his stint with Asante Kotoko.
