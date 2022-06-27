OFFICIAL: Daniel Kofi Kyere joins Freiburg

Sports News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Black Stars modfielder, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, has completed his move to Bundesliga side SC Freiburg.



The Whites and Black announced the signing of the former St. Pauli midfielder via their Twitter page.



Freiburg board member Jochen Saier highlighted that Kyere's creativity will have a good impact on the club's system of play.



“Kofi has an exceptional amount of creativity with the ball, is intelligent and goal-oriented. These qualities will help us and do our game good,” he said as quoted by scfreiburg.com.



"He is a player who has developed step by step over the past few years and has quickly adapted to each higher level. Kofi still has potential and his game can be even more complete - we will work on that together," he added.



The midfielder had 12 goals and 9 assists in the Bundesliga II with St Pauli last season.



Daniel Kofi Kyere is set for his first appearance in UEFA Europa League.





Der #SCF hat Daniel-Kofi Kyereh verpflichtet! Herzlich willkommen in Freiburg, Kofi! ????



