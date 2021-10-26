OFFICIAL: Bechem United signs midfielder Latif Anabila

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bechem United have confirmed the arrival of Asante Kotoko midfielder Latif Anabila on a season-long loan.



The former AshantiGold player has joined the Hunters on loan from the Porcupine Warriors.



"We are glad to confirm the signing of Latif Anabila. The workaholic midfield Orchestrator joins us on a one-year loan deal from Tema XI FC," wrote the club on Twitter.



Anabila couldn't live up to expectations at Kotoko and has been forced to leave on loan after being declared surplus to requirement.



He is expected to play a key role for the Hunters in the 2021/22 season which is expected to commence on October 29.



Anabila will be available for Bechem when they take on Medeama SC on the opening day of the season.



