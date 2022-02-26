OFFICIAL: Bechem United confirms Godfred Asiamah signing

Sports News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Bechem United is gradually becoming a good grounds for former Asante Kotoko players as the latest to join the tall list of former Kotoko players at the club is Godfred Asiamah.



The midfielder has joined the high flying Ghana Premier League side on a free transfer ahead of the start of the second round



He joins the likes of Latif Anabilla, Augustine Okrah who joined Bechem United from Kotoko.



The player has been on the books of the reds since joining from Obuasi AshantiGold in July 2019 on a three year deal.



He promised so much but delivered very little as he was in and out of the Asante Kotoko line up during his stay at the club.



Asiamah played a lot of games when former Kotoko head coach Kjetil Zachariasen was in charge but that quickly changed when he was sacked by the club.



Aside that his Kotoko career has been bedeviled by rampant injuries which made him surplus to requirement at the club.



The midfielder played only 12 matches for Asante Kotoko last season scoring just a goal.



He in the past played for New Edubiase United FC in the Ghana Premier League before joining AshantiGold SC.



