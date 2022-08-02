OFFICIAL: Asante Kotoko sign Frederick Asare from Accra Lions

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko SC have completed the signing of former Ghana U-20 goalkeeper Frederick Asare ahead of the upcoming season, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm



The 23-year-old highly-rated shot-stopper has joined the Ghanaian giants on a free transfer after leaving Premier League side Accra Lions FC after the end of last season.



Asare played a crucial role for Lions to gain promotion to the Ghanaian top-flight at end of the 2020-21 campaign. He was the first-choice goalkeeper.



In his maiden appearance in the Ghana Premier League last term, Asare played 28 matches, conceded 27 goals, and kept 13 clean sheets overall, making him of the best goalkeepers in the end.



He is expected to provide stiff competition to the current number Danlad Ibrahim as Kotoko look to be competitive in the new season by defending their Ghana Premier League title.



The Porcupines also aim at making an impact in the CAF Champions League and an eye on the FA Cup trophy.



Asare will join his new teammates on Wednesday to begin their pre-season training. Kotoko will later fly to Turkey to continue the pre-season.



He was the second-choice goalkeeper for Ghana at the WAFU Zone B U20 Cup of Nations in Niger in 2019.



