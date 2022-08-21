OFFICIAL: Asante Kotoko announce Seydou Zerbo as new head coach

Sports News of Sunday, 21 August 2022

Ghana Premier League Champions, Asante Kotoko have officially appointed Burkinabe trainer, Seydou Zerbo, as their new head coach for the upcoming season.



The club in their announcement cited that Zerbo has penned a year's deal with an option to extend the contract for another year.



The former Burkina Faso Championship of African Nations (CHAN) team coach replaces Prosper Narteh Ogum, who departed the club after one season.



Ogum stepped down from his role after a reported fallout with the management despite leading the Reds to Ghana Premier League glory.



Seydou Zerbo will now lead the Porcupines in their bid to defend their league title and advance further in the CAF Champions League campaign.



Zerbo in his 9-year coaching career has managed six different clubs - Rail Club du Kadiog, Bankuy Sports, SONABEL, ASFA Yennenga and Union Sportive des Forces Armées.





