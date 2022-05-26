Nyaho Tamakloe reveals why Black Stars have not won AFCON title since 1982

Sports News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana Football Association President, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has lifted the lid on why Black Stars have not won an Africa Cup of Nations title since 1982.



According to Tamakloe, he blames lack of funding from government for the Stars' trophy drought.



The four-time champions, who lost the 2015 AFCON final against Ivory Coast on penalties last won the coveted trophy in 1982, beating Libya the final.



“The problem is more of a financial one, Nkrumah was able to win two cups because he invested in football," the Hearts of Oak Board Member said as reported by Citi Sports.



“For the past 40 years, we have not been able to achieve anything because we are not investing enough money into football, what you put in is what you get.



“If government is really serious about getting the AFCON cup back to Ghana, then they need to invest heavily in football," he added.



Ghana exited the 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon in the group stage after failing to win a single game for the first time since 2006.



Otto Addo's side will kick off their AFCON qualifying campaign by hosting Madagascar at home on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 before before travelling to face off with Central African Republic on Sunday, June 5, 2022.