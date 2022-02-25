Nyaho Tamakloe expects Hearts coach to improve tactics in second round of GPL

Sports News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

A board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe has stressed that he expects head coach Samuel Boadu to improve his tactics in the second round of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



The former Ghana FA boss appears not to have been impressed by the performance of the coach in the first round of the league campaign.



Speaking to Kumasi FM in an interview, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe said he sees pitfalls in the style of play of Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu.



He however emphasises that he is confident the coach will improve things in the second round of the Ghana Premier League.



“I believe strongly the coach of the moment has watched a lot of pitfalls as far as his style of coaching is concerned, and I believe strongly too he will work on it,” Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe shared.



Hearts of Oak after struggling in the first round of the Ghana Premier League season only managed to finish in the 8th position.



Although it appears impossible, the Phobians remain keen on fighting to win the league title at the end of the second round.