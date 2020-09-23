Press Releases of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: Nyaho Medical Centre

Nyaho Medical Centre donates brand new VW Polo Sedan to Ayawaso West Health District to fight Covid - 19

Brand new VW Polo Sedan

Nyaho Medical Centre has donated a brand new VW Polo sedan to the Ayawaso West Health district to help fight against the Coronavirus pandemic as well as aid them in their official duties.



Presenting the vehicle at a short ceremony at the Airport branch of Nyaho Medical Centre, Dr Elikem Tamaklo, Managing Director of Nyaho said ‘ Nyaho Medical Centre remains committed to demonstrating the benefits of public -private partnership through our shared commitment to save lives.



On behalf of the organization, I would like to thank the leadership of the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service for their continued dedication to fighting the coronavirus pandemic.



As an indigenous Ghanaian company ourselves, we opted for this vehicle specifically from newly inaugurated VW factory in Ghana to support the patronage of made in Ghana products.It is our hope that this is will alleviate some of the challenges that are we being faced by the team on the ground he added.



Receiving the donation,Dr Patrick Aboagye, Director General of the Ghana Health Service commended Nyaho Medical Centre for their mind gesture and support.



He urged the district to use the vehicle for intended purpose to aid service delivery in their catchment area.



On her part Dr. Louisa Ademki Martey the Health Service Director General of the Ayawaso West Municipal District, added “today as Nyaho Medical Centre makes this outstanding gesture of donating a vehicle to the Ghana Health Service specifically to Ayawaso West Municipal health directorate, I know our heartfelt gratitude is more than our words can say.



We appreciate and cherish this gesture immensely and I know that this marks the beginning of greater collaborations between private and public sector within our municipality and I encourage other well meaning organizations to emulate this laudable gesture.



Nyaho Medical Centre this year, celebrates 50 years of providing quality healthcare in Ghana as well as creating community impact through improving access to healthcare, impacting government health policies through its annual healthcare forum, training Family Physician to increase the number of practitioners in Ghana and finally research and development to improve the overall knowledge and practice of medicine in Ghana.



