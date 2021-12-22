Nutoamenenyo Howliwli: Weta united slay Tadzewu Leads to win maiden trophy

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: Elorm Hermann, Contributor

No, it was not a Reinhard Bonnke's kind of crusade being held, neither was it any of their traditional festivals. It wasn't even a political campaign nor a funeral of any great personality from the province.



Can a city upon a hill be hidden? The good people of the Ketu-North Municipality have seen and heard of the historic “Notoamenenyo Howliwli” and have come in their numbers to pay their last homage to it.



The youth, though, were divided on who wins the trophy, "This has never happened in this Municipality," was the common song on their lips, music that resonated with the elderly, who couldn’t deny themselves the joy and the truth the lyrics exude – they danced to this historic orchestra. "At least, this has happened in our lifetime and we will tell of this Angel of hope, Afetsi Awoonor Foundation, to our ancestors," they have resolved, as they saw the radiance emanating from the faces of even the losing teams.



It was a clash of the titans in Ehi on Sunday, 19th September 2021 as Weta United FC beat Tadzewu Leads SC to win the maiden “Notoamenenyo Howliwli”. The competition which began on December 5, 2021, was strategically put together by the Afetsi Awoonor Foundation to benefit all the four traditional provinces of the Ketu-North Municipality. Each province was represented by two football teams.



The finalist, Tadzewu Leads and Weta United (who defeated Penyi Future Stars 2-1 in the semi-finals on Saturday) were hot favorites to win the trophy following their breathtaking performances in their previous games. The two teams have labored and earned their spot in the finals.



The fans were unstoppable. The players and their technical teams were virtually on fire! Ghc 5,000 was at stake, together with full sets of jerseys and boots. Earlier that afternoon, Penyi Victory Stars clinched third place with a 3-0 win over Kave Future Stars, who lost to Tadzewu Leads 1-3 in the semi-finals.



They went away with Ghc 2,000, full sets of jerseys and boots, and medals. The presentation was done by the internationally recognized musician, activist and entertainer, M.anifest while the 4th placed Kave Future Stars went away with Ghc 500, full sets of jerseys and boots.



The park at this stage was full to capacity, same as the ecstasy and it was a good day for food vendors. Weta United opened the first half of the finals with a goal.



This early goal, though disallowed by the referee, catalyzed the desires of each team to win the ultimate. Weta United scored again in the dying minutes of the first half.



Tadzewu Leads nearly grabbed an equalizer on several instances in the second half but the goalkeeper of Weta United was always on hand to make great saves. The fans of Weta United flooded the pitch upon hearing the final whistle of the referee. Yes, they have taken all the spoils with a lone goal! They are the winners of the maiden of “Notoamenenyo Howliwli”.



The Co-Chair of the Afetsi Awoonor Foundation, Adaku Ufere-Awoonor presented Tadzewu Leads, the second runner-ups, with Ghc 3,000, full sets of jerseys and boots, and medals.



It was an enviable moment of great euphoria when the Angel of Hope, Mr Afetsi Awoonor, Chair of the Foundation, joined by other dignitaries presented the medals, Ghc 5,000, trophy and the sets of jerseys and boots to the kings of the tournament, Weta United FC.



The other participating football teams were Dekpor Mighty Rovers FC, Dzodze Heritage FC, Tamekorpe Stone Breakers FC and Afife FC. Each of them received Ghc 500 as an appearance allowance.



Many high-profile personalities were in attendance including Torgbui Ashiagbor IV, Dusifia of Weta Traditional Area; AB Ahiable and some notable international personalities such as Vic Mensa, Aja Monet, Phiona Okumu, and many more.



“Notoamenenyo Howliwli” is one of the major flagship programs of the Afetsi Awoonor Foundation. The competition is geared towards empowering the youths and promoting unity through football.



The Foundation expresses her heartfelt appreciation to the following: Torgbi Ashiagbor IV, Dusifia of Weta Traditional Area, AB Ahiable, Wilson Ackey of Dekpor, Famous Gadah, Megbeda Emmanuel Dadadzogbor, James “Galeagbelime” Dotse Tessu, Stephen “Toronto” Kuvor, Justice Ackey, Faith Tagborlo, Godwin Adifli Atom, Wonder Gbemu, Ahedor Enoch Kwame, Adaku Ufere-Awoonor (Co-Chair of the Afetsi Awoonor Foundation), M.anifest, Vic Mensa (Ghanaian-American Musician, Activist and Songwriter signed to Roc Nation), Aja Monet (American Writer), Phiona Okumu (Spotify Head of Music for SSA); and to all our headline sponsors, participating teams, the Police and Ambulance Services.