Nuru Sulley react to Hearts of Oak sacking claims

Sports News of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nuru Sulley has rejected reports that he was sacked by his former club Hearts of Oak following a disappointing performance last season.



According to the defender, he asked to leave the club, contrary to reports making rounds that the club decided to sack him.



“I was not sacked by the club. I was the one that asked to leave the club due to my lack of playing time.” Nuru Sulley told Fox FM on Friday.



“I started playing regularly before coach Boadu came but it came to a time where I was not given the chance to play even when there were opportunities” he added.



Sulley rejoined Hearts on a free transfer in April 2020 after leaving Iraqi club Naft Al-Basra where he spent less than a year when he left Al-Mina'a SC to join.



The experienced central defender made 16 appearances for the Phobians last season, helping them to win the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup.



Sulley ended his first stints with the Ghanaian giants in July 2011 where he was transferred to Libyan top-flight side Al Nasr Benghazi.



He went ahead to play for Al Ittihad Tripoli and Egyptian side Talea'a El Gaish before moving to Turkish club Alanyaspor.



A few months ago Iraqi club Erbil Sports Club came close to agreeing on a deal with Sulley.