Nunoo Sarpei ‘privileged' to meet compatriot Kevin-Prince Boateng

Sports News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Hans Sarpei Nunoo stated that he was privileged to meet compatriot Kevin-Prince Boateng in Germany.



The two are Bundesliga players and that made the meeting possible last weekend.



The meeting happened after Kevin-Prince Boateng's Hertha Berlin secured victory over Greuther Furth, which has Sarpei in their ranks.



Despite being on the losing side, Sarpei was extremely happy to meet the former Black Stars forward who was born in Germany.



"Whatsoever gracious, be your own champion. Was a privilege meeting you K.P Boateng. Stay healthy and good luck for the rest of the season," Sarpei wrote on Twitter.



Boateng played a key role as Hertha Berlin secured a second straight win in the Bundesliga.



The 34-year-old played almost an hour as the capital-based club recovered from a goal down to beat the Cloverleaves 2-1 at the Olympiastadion.



Branimir Hrgota gave Greuther Furth a 57th minute lead from the penalty spot before Jurgen Ekkelenkamp leveled four minutes later for Hertha Berlin.



An own goal from Maximilian Bauer gave the hosts all three points. It was the second successive win for the Berlin-based club.



Hans Nunoo Sarpei was not involved in the game as he was on the substitute bench, but he took the opportunity to meet one of his idols.