Nunoo-Mensah, Baah-Nuakoh, 9 others named on Marketing and Sponsorship Committee

Sports News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

The Local Organising Committee of Accra 2023 African Games has named Ghana Olympic Committee President Ben Nunoo Mensah as the chairman of the Marketing and Sponsorship Sub-Committee.



Dr. Kwame Amoah Baah-Nuakoh, a former Asante Kotoko management member and the sustainability manager of GNPC, will serve as the Vice-chairman of the committee.



Mr. Reginald D. Laryea – Chairman

Mr. Reks Brobby – Vice Chairman

Mr. David Antwi Ofori – Member

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah – Member

Dr. Kwame Amoah Baah-Nuakoh – Member

Mr. Yaw Sakyi Afari – Member

Ms. Benny Bonsu – Member

Mr. Senyo Hosi – Member

Mr. Gabriel Appiah – Member

Ghana Table Tennis Association representative – Member

Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi – Member