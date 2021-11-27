You are here: HomeSports2021 11 27Article 1410946

Sports News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Nunoo-Mensah, Baah-Nuakoh, 9 others named on Marketing and Sponsorship Committee

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ben Nunoo-Mensah Ben Nunoo-Mensah

The Local Organising Committee of Accra 2023 African Games has named Ghana Olympic Committee President Ben Nunoo Mensah as the chairman of the Marketing and Sponsorship Sub-Committee.

Dr. Kwame Amoah Baah-Nuakoh, a former Asante Kotoko management member and the sustainability manager of GNPC, will serve as the Vice-chairman of the committee.

Mr. Reginald D. Laryea – Chairman
Mr. Reks Brobby – Vice Chairman
Mr. David Antwi Ofori – Member
Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah – Member
Dr. Kwame Amoah Baah-Nuakoh – Member
Mr. Yaw Sakyi Afari – Member
Ms. Benny Bonsu – Member
Mr. Senyo Hosi – Member
Mr. Gabriel Appiah – Member
Ghana Table Tennis Association representative – Member
Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi – Member

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment