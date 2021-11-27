Nunoo-Mensah, Baah-Nuakoh, 9 others named on Marketing and Sponsorship Committee

Sports News of Saturday, 27 November 2021
Source: ghanasportsonline.com
The Local Organising Committee of Accra 2023 African Games has named Ghana Olympic Committee President Ben Nunoo Mensah as the chairman of the Marketing and Sponsorship Sub-Committee.
Dr. Kwame Amoah Baah-Nuakoh, a former Asante Kotoko management member and the sustainability manager of GNPC, will serve as the Vice-chairman of the committee.
Mr. Reginald D. Laryea – Chairman
Mr. Reks Brobby – Vice Chairman
Mr. David Antwi Ofori – Member
Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah – Member
Dr. Kwame Amoah Baah-Nuakoh – Member
Mr. Yaw Sakyi Afari – Member
Ms. Benny Bonsu – Member
Mr. Senyo Hosi – Member
Mr. Gabriel Appiah – Member
Ghana Table Tennis Association representative – Member
Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi – Member