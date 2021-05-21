Nuno Espirito Santo to leave afta four years as Wolves manager

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Portuguese manager Nuno Espirito Santo go leave Wolves for di end of di season by mutual agreement.



Di former goalkeeper leave Porto to take charge of di club for 2017 and Wolves win di Championship title for im first season.



Afta e finish seventh for di Premier League for di last two seasons, di 47-year-old sign three-year contract extension last September to 2023.



Wolves dey 12th heading to di final game of di season at home to Manchester United on Sunday.



"Since di first day we land for Compton [training ground], our ambition na to make positive change and push dis football club forward," Nuno tok.



"I dey proud to say we do dat every single day. We achieve our goals, we do am with passion and we do am togeda."



