Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic attack: Gunmen kill one student, kidnap odas for Kaduna

At least one student don die and three dey miss afta gunmen attack Nuhu Bamalli polytechnic for Kaduna state wey dey northern Nigeria.



Reports say di attack hapun around 12:30 am on Friday, 11, June, 2021.



According to di chairmo of di academic staff union of di school Aliyu Musa Kofa, di gunmen shoot two students and kidnap three odas and staff.



Dis na di third attack on di school in just over a year after gunmen kidnap one lecturer and im two children from di school for November 2020.



Oga Kofa say one of di students wey di gunmen shoot die dis morning.



E also tok say wife of one of di staff and dia two children don regain dia freedom dis morning as well.



Commissioner of internal affairs for Kaduna Samuel Aruwan confam di attack to BBC and tok say dem still dey investigate wetin happun and no fit give details at dis time.



How e happun



Sani Isah wey get house near di polytechnic tell BBC say, na after midnight e start to dey hear gunshots but at first e tink say na from one of di plenti military facilities wey dey Zaria.



"As I dey hear di shots, I think say na from military training or something, na dis morning I hear wetin happun." E tok.



