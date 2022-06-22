You are here: HomeSports2022 06 22Article 1566902

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

www.ghanaweb.com

Nsoatreman FC fans throng streets to jubilate promotion to Ghana Premier League

Fans of Nsoatreman FC took to the streets to celebrate their team’s promotion to the Ghana Premier League after their win following the playoffs on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

The people of Nsuatre could not hold their joy after Nsuatreman FC defeated Tamale City 2-1 in extra time to secure their first ever promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

Nsoatreman FC had to dig deep to get the win over Tamale City as the game lasted for 120 minutes after the regulation time.

The first half ended goalless as both sides hopped and puffed in search of the opener. The breakthrough came in the second half when Samuel Ofori found the back of the net for Nsoatreman FC to give them the lead in the 59th minute.

Tamale City levelled up in the 65th minute when Bismark Asare scored via a penalty after one of their men was dropped in the box.

Eight minutes into extra time, Charles Asante grabbed what was the winner for Nsoatreman in the game. Nsoatreman held on to their lead in extra time till the final whistle as they won the match by 2-1.


The Division One League for Zone One had to settle on a playoff as both Nsoatreman FC and Tamale City FC accumulated 71 points and had an equal head-to-head of 1-0 in their respective home matches.















