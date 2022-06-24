Nsoatreman FC calls for corporate support ahead of maiden GPL campaign

Sports News of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Nsoatreman FC boss Boniface Ayipah says his outfit will seek for sponsors to aid them in the Ghana Premier League next season.



The Nsoatre-based club secured qualification to the Ghanaian top-flight after beating Tamale City in the Zone 1 play-off last Tuesday.



In an interview, coach Boniface Ayipah admitted playing in the Ghana Premier League will be difficult and has disclosed the club will seek for sponsors to aid them in their travels.



“Financially, I cannot talk too much but we will seek for sponsors because the club has a lot of facilities so we have to get sponsors to help us”



“To play in the Premier League is not a joke thing, traveling from the Brong Ahafo to Western Region, to Greater Accra and down to Tamale will not be easy so we have to get sponsors” he said.



Meanwhile, Nsoatreman will have to appoint a new coach with CAF License A certificate since it’s the only approved certificate for coaches in the Ghanaian top-flight.