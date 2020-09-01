Press Releases of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: Appolonia City

Nova Ridge in Appolonia City records over 500 plot sales

Appolonia City, Greater Accra’s new city, has reached another milestone – more than 500 serviced plots have been sold in the Nova Ridge neighbourhood.



Nova Ridge, a 90-acre gated residential community within Appolonia City, currently includes 700 fully serviced plots with clean land title for owners who want to build homes to their preferred specifications.



As a premium residential enclave, Nova Ridge’s serviced plots come with tarmacked road infrastructure (including underground and covered u-drains), pedestrian walkways, and landscaping.



Additionally, there is reliable water and power supply, state-of-the-art ICT networking, excellent security systems and access to a clubhouse.



“I decided to purchase a Nova Ridge plot in Appolonia City simply because of the amenities,” said Richard Asamoah-Akrasi, a Nova Ridge plot owner. “It is by far the best in the market today. The Appolonia City master plan gives every individual a place of comfort that is attractive and secure.”



Phase 1 of Nova Ridge was launched in March 2015, and strong client demand over the last five years led to the introduction of three additional phases.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we want to thank our clients for their loyalty and trust,” said Bright Owusu-Amofah, CEO of Appolonia City.



Nova Ridge is governed by strong development control and estate management guidelines that enhance the value of its properties. Plot owners in Nova Ridge have seen over 100% value appreciation since its inception.



With more than 500 homes now completed or under construction, Appolonia City continues to serve as a benchmark for new urban development in Africa and offers homes with the widest accessibility to property investors.

