Nothing wrong with airlifting millions of dollars to Brazil for Black Stars in 2014 - Joseph Yamin

Sports News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: footballghana.com

A former Deputy Minister of Sports, Joseph Yamin has argued that the government did no wrong when it airlifted $3 million to Brazil for the Black Stars during the 2014 FIFA World Cup.



Seven years ago, Ghana was ridiculed by international media and the community after the government was forced to charter a flight full of money to the Brazil tournament.



At the time, players had threatened not to play in matches if their appearance fees were not paid.



After several years, Joseph Yamin says what caused so much hullabaloo at the time was really nothing.



“Flying the money to Brazil was the only means we could get money to the players, they were insisting they will not play if they don’t see the physical cash.



“You have a day to do that, there is no bank transaction that could get them the money at that particular moment so the only means was to fly it. The point is that government did nothing wrong, let me set the records straight,” Yamin shared.



