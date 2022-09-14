You are here: HomeSports2022 09 14Article 1622918

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nothing special about it - Ex-Liverpool player 'rubbishes' Kudus' goal

Listen to Article

Former Liverpool player, Steve McManaman

Former Liverpool player, Steve McManaman has disclosed that there’s nothing special about Mohammed Kudus’ goal for Ajax against the Reds in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

The Black Stars attacking midfielder silenced Anfield with an absolute screamer for Ajax to equalize Mohammed Salah’s goal for Liverpool.

The goal got the plaudits of many football fans who were astonished by the talent of the Ghanaian chap.

However, reacting to Kudus’ goal, Steve McManaman who was a co-commentator for the match described the goal as nothing special.

Steve McManaman also criticized Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez for his performance in the game after coming on as a substitute in the Champions League clash.

Liverpool left it late as Joel Matip scored the winner for Liverpool to grab a 2-1 win over Ajax which is their first three points.

JNA/KPE

