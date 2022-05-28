Not thinking about Black Stars call-up brings me peace - Alfred Duncan

Sports News of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Retired Black Stars midfield, Alfred Duncan has said not getting to think about national team call-up brings him peace.



Duncan on Saturday, May 28, 2022, announced his retirement from international football, citing that he was humiliated and discriminated against.



The 29-year-old in his statement released by his club, Fiorentina, it was mentally challenging to not have received a call-up.



"When you are never considered and there is nothing you can do to change the situation, mentally it becomes more difficult. I have been humiliated, discriminated against, and left aside for years even though I have tried to keep the doors open all the time. Unfortunately, I cannot continue to feel bad thinking about how I am being treated unfairly knowing that I have a clear conscience.



"Until a few years ago I was the Ghanaian player with the best performances and with the most appearances in the most prestigious leagues but I have never been considered in the national team. I recently turned down some invitations because I find it an insult to call me when it suits someone without considering my feeling as a human being who makes sacrifices in their work," parts of his statement read.



He also recalled one of his sad days while at the Black Stars.



"If years ago, when I was a Sassuolo player, I had a psychological trauma after traveling 15 hours to go to Washington for a friendly against Canada and then not play even a minute and I was the only player not to set foot in field. It was a very difficult period for me and my family but thanks to my loved ones and the support of a psychologist I was able to overcome this too.



"I went through so many horrible moments precisely because of the national team, I overcame everything by myself and went on my way. I found peace and happiness without thinking of being called up for the national team with the sole objective of giving the best to those who support me, consider me an important player and value me.



"For a player like me who has done a lot of training and has been playing in Serie A for 11 years, it's incredible to have only 9 caps for the national team. A pure madness that has no justification. I do not accept being called up just because the Federation is pressured by the citizens and not because they recognize my value and what I can give to the national team."



Alfred Duncan was a member of the Ghana U-20 squad that won bronze at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2013.



He made his Black Stars debut in 2012 against Cape Verde. He played a total of 10 matches.



His last appearance was in 2019 when Ghana faced South Africa in the 2021 AFCON qualifies. He lasted 61 minutes in the game.