Not even Mourinho or Klopp can save Black Stars – Sam George

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 September 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has called for an overhaul of Ghana football to address the trend of poor results by the various national teams particularly the Black Stars.
Reacting to the sacking of Charles Kwablan Akonnor as head coach of the Black Stars, Sam George said that Akonnor should not take the flack for the national team’s struggles.
Sam George reiterated his earlier call for the disbandment of the Black Stars, stressing that until such action is taken, the team will never see glory.
In a Facebook post, the avid Hearts of Oak supporter stressed that the Black Stars lack quality to complete at the top.
“Remember my interview with Nana Aba Anamoah and my comments on the Black Stars? I was emphatic that the Black Stars should be DISBANDED. We should withdraw from any international competitions for 2-3 years and build a solid fulcrum of locally based talents and groom them from the U-23.
“Many disagreed and called me names. Here we are now! Even if you appointed Ferguson or Wenger or Klopp or Mourinho, this team is going nowhere! The talent is either grossly deficient, aged or undeserving of wearing our national colours. Can you point out one true star player in our team maybe with the exception of Partey and Schlupp?” he quizzed.
Sam George further criticized Akonnor’s handling of the national team, stressing that he failed to make an impact on the team.
“We simply lack quality! This ain't no Black Stars, this is a Black Dot! I personally like CK Akonnor and really hoped he would excel but he is no magician and failed to show any clear direction as to what his philosophy was. Football is no longer just a game, it is a science. Unless we treat it as such, even countries like Tuvalu and Tonga would soon meet us and spell Ghana.
“Let's get back to the drawing board and think. Yes, think! The GFA must focus on rebuilding a solid team from the juvenile levels. Until that is done, can the Government stop throwing away our tax money and rather use it to fix another aspect of our country. The current Black Stars is a complete waste of our resources, time and emotions. “It breaks my heart to say this but it is our stark truth and reality. The earlier we state it and do something about it, the better,” he said