BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

North traders call off strike wey make meat scarce, food prices high for south

Kogi govnor Yahya Bello (r) as he mediate the standoff

Di Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN) don call off dia nationwide strike.



Dem agree dis one on Wednesday afta one one hour tok-tok with di Federal Government wey dey represented by Kogi state Govnor, Yahaya Bello.



President of AUFCDN, Muhammad Tahir, say dem decide to call off di strike afta goment promise to pay di N4.75billion dem demand as compensation, ensure protection of dia members and stop all forms of multiple taxation on di highways.



Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello bin don beg di Union to end di strike, as e promise to follow up and ensure say goment meet di union demand.



Tahir say: "All di stakeholders and members of AUFCDN in our nationwide strike dey glad say we achieve wetin we bin wan achieve. Since di Govnor of kogi state, Yahaya Bello beg us on behalf of goment, we agree to call off di nationwide strike today.



"Dem agree to pay di compensation and call off any multiple taxation ontop di federal highway and allow us to engage in our business activities peacefully nationwide.



Yahaya bin tok say di nationwide strike cause hardship for majority of Nigerians wey already dey go through a lot, including for members of di aggrieved union.



According to am, di prices of foodstuffs and cattle increase by 100 percent for di south and west. E add say di North also hear am as perishable goods bin dey rotten and both farmers and truck drivers no fit carry out business transactions.



To dis end, e bin appeal to di aggrieved union to immediately call off di strike and allow movement of foodstuffs and cattle to all parts of di kontri, especially di north and southern parts.



Bello assure di union of di commitment of leaders for di south and west say no Hausa-Fulani or members of di union go dey maltreated, harassed or killed.



E say: "We must make life simple for ourselves; since you embark on dis action, di hardship increase for Nigerians across board. Not only for di south or west wia foodstuffs increase by 100 per cent; No meat, no food stuff.



Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode wey speak on behalf of di West and South, say di impact of di strike bin dey too heavy to ignore.



"On behalf of di so many pipo for di south West especially Sunday Igboho, our commitment to you today na say Hausa-Fulani no go face attack for di south.



Kayode however appeal to di Federal Government to dey committed towards addressing di problem of killer herdsmen for di forests, wey dey do all types of evil including killing, raping and maiming of Nigerians.





Why di union bin go on strike?

President of di Northern Consensus Movement, Awwal Aliu, say na about 151 of dia members dem lost during di #EndSars protest and anoda 100 die for di Shasha market crisis. Also, about 100 trucks and 100 salon cars and oda properties destroy.While im say di stoppage of supplies to di west and north no be to cause starvation or increase hardship for di kontri, e say dem take di move to express dissatisfaction with di killings and maltreatment of dia members but most importantly, to stop retaliation by dia members and Northern youths."We see say our pipo bin dey vex and bin wan attack and retaliate so we come togda to find a way to stop di attack against di pipo of di south and west."Dem no touch one single Igbo or Yoruba man in any of di Northern states. We decide to bring out dis strategy wey go make our pipo know say we no need to kill or hurt anybody to make our position known."AUFCDN wey comprise of 75 independent unions, withdraw dia services nationwide, afta Federal goment failure to meet dia demands within a seven day ultimatum dem give earlier.AUFCDN bin dey demand protection of dia members, payment of N4.75 billion compensation for lives of members and properties wey lost during di #EndSars protest and Shasha market, dismantling of all road blocks on federal highways, and agreement with state governments to withdraw services anytime dia members suffer attack.