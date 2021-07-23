Nordsjaelland will play better without Kamaldeen Sulemana says Flemming Pedersen

Sports News of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

FC Nordsjælland head coach Flemming Pedersen says the club will cope without their star player Kamaldeen Sulemana.



Kamaldeen Sulemana has left the Danish side to join Stade Rennais in a record transfer.



The youngster broke the Danish transfer record fee after Nordsjælland secured 150 million kroner from the deal.



According to Flemming Pedersen, even though Nordsjaelland has lost one of its biggest stars the team will play much better and faster in the absence of the Ghanaian International.



Pedersen explained that Kamaldeen Sulemana confirmed the team played much better without him in a league game he missed.



"It was with Kamaldeen that he sucked the balls to him, and it was for better or worse. On evil, I mean the game can go too slow if the same player gets involved too much. Therefore, we should be able to play even faster now and get even better relationships on the team, Flemming Pedersen told tipsbladet.dk.



"I asked Kamaldeen after a match against SønderjyskE last season, where he was quarantined, whether he thought we played better or worse without him on the team. "I think we played better without me," he replied. That says a lot about "Kamal". He could see from the outside that there was more interaction without him.



"Kamaldeen is a player who must be allowed to express himself, and therefore he must have the ball. When he then has the ball, we must say that he does not pass it that much either. Either he does something that succeeds or he loses the ball".



Kamaldeen Sulemana played an integral part of the Nordsjaelland campaign last season scoring 10 goals in 29 appearances making four assists.



