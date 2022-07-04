Nora Häuptle opens up on her role as Technical Advisor of Black Princesses

Sports News of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Swiss International Nora Häuptle says her main role as Technical Advisor of the Black Princesses is to support head coach Ben Fokuo and the whole staff as well as framing tactics.



She has resumed her role and is at the camping base of the team at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram



Hauptle, who comes in to complement the work of Ben Fokuo is a product of the University of Bern where she attained her Masters in Sports Sciences – also a Bachelor of Philosophy and Minor in Theatre Sciences.



"My role as a Technical advisor is to support Head Coach Ben (Fokuo) and the whole staff. It is about framing the tactic because we will be playing the best opponents like the USA," she told ghanafa.org.



"We need to know what the demands of the game are and so I will try to shape the defense towards it and support the staff. I will also build relationships with the players. They are very talented players in the squad and I think it is very important to work with them to get the best."



The Black Princess will pitch camp in Europe from July 15-30 where they will play the France National team as part of preparations for the tournament.



Ghana is in Group D alongside the USA, Japan, and the Netherlands.



The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup will kick off on August 10th, 2022 in Costa Rica.