Nora Häuptle delighted to be appointed as Technical Advisor of Black Princesses

Sports News of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Swiss International Nora Häuptle is full of joy after she was appointed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as the new Technical Advisor of Black Princesses ahead of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.



She has resumed her role and is at the camping base of the team at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram



Hauptle, who comes in to complement the work of Ben Fokuo is a product of the University of Bern where she attained her Masters in Sports Sciences – also a Bachelor of Philosophy and Minor in Theatre Sciences.



"It is my first time in Ghana and I am very excited and curious to be here," She told ghanafa.org.



"I want to thank the Football Association for the opportunity to work in this lovely atmosphere. I am hoping to learn new culture and so I am excited to be working with the U-20 ahead of the World Cup, let’s start the journey.



Nora previously worked with the Israeli Football Association as Head Coach and Women’s Director for the national team and also had a stint with SC Sand 1946 – a German Women’s Bundesliga club.



The Black Princess will pitch camp in Europe from July 15-30 where they will play the France National team as part of preparations for the tournament.



Ghana is in Group D alongside the USA, Japan, and the Netherlands.



The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup will kick off on August 10th, 2022 in Costa Rica.