Non-binary: Five celebrities wey dem dey call They/Them

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Non-Binary status don dey our society for a while, e dey used by pipo wey no wan dey characterized by one particular gender.



Recently, Demi Lovato announce say e no go dey use she/her pronouns for her name again, say herr new pronouns na they/them.



But oda celebs dem for obodo oyibo don take di move of gender fluidity.



Here be five of them:





Miley Cyrus

Sam Smith

Ruby Rose

Janelle Monáe

Cara Delevingne

While Miley Cyrus no dey use di they/them pronouns, for 2015, for Time Interview she bin comot as gender fluid wey she tok say she no fit into di gender boxes wey dem dey try put pipo inside.She tok give Time for interview say she dey equal and even and e no get anything to do with how she dey dress or how she look.British Musician Sam Smith bin comot for 2019 as non-binary even as dem bin take di pronouns they/them.E tok for Instagram post say, "afta a lifetime wey I bin dey fight my gender, I don decide to embrace who I be for inside and out".Dis dey come six months afta dem tok say dem no feel like woman or man but dem dey in-between.Australian Actress, Ruby Rose comot as gender fluid for 2014 afta she bin comt with a video about gender roles wey she call Break Free.Di Batwoman star still dey use feminine pronouns although she bin tok for interview say she no be male or female.She tok say she bin spend most of her childhood say she be boy even as dem born as girl sotay she pray sy make she no get breast.Music star, Janelle Monáe bin comot as non binary for Twitter for 2020.For her Twitter bio, she list her pronouns as "they/she/them/her/...".British actress, Cara Delevingne for 2018 say when she find out about gender fluidity na one of di happiest days of her life.Di Suicide Squad actress tok say she dey feel different all di time, sometimes feel more like woman, oda days she dey feel like man.