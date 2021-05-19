Non-Binary: Demi Lovato change her pronouns to they/them - See wetin e mean

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 19 May 2021
Demi Lovato na non-binary and dey change dia pronoun from she/her to they/them, di singer tell her fans.
Non-binary na pipo wey no dey identiy dem sef as man or woman, and dem no dey behave according to any rules of either of di two sex too.
"Today na di day wey I happy no be small to share more of my life wit all of you," Demi, wey be 28 years write for Twitter.
"I dey proud to let you know say I identify as non-binary and go officially change my pronouns to they/them from now on."
Demi tok say dem come to understand dia gender identity afta spending time to do "healing and reflective work" since last year.
To use they/them as pronouns "na best way to represent how I feel for my gender expression," di Sorry (Not Sorry) singer add.
