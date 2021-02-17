Press Releases of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana

Nomination open for Virtual Ghana Entrepreneur & Corporate Executive Awards Gala 2021

Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) has opened nominations for the eleventh edition of Virtual Ghana Entrepreneur & Corporate Executive Awards Gala 2021.



The deadline for the entries to be submitted for Ghana's most prestigious awards for entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and public service executives is 29th March 2021. An initiative of the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana.



Award winners would be honored through a live virtual broadcast on TV3 Network, GTV, JOY Prime, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram scheduled for Saturday, 22nd May 2021.



A virtual award ceremony is an event where an awardee participates by viewing the awards event on television and social media platforms from the comfort of their homes nationwide.



The Ghana Entrepreneur & Corporate Executive Awards, virtual awards gala is to honour entrepreneurs and corporate executives who have had a significant and positive impact on society, built a legacy, and have demonstrated entrepreneurial and corporate leadership, sustained business performance, integrity, corporate vision and innovation.



The award focuses on the success of entrepreneurs and business executives such as founders, executive chairmen, managing directors, and chief executive officers. Our intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition he/she deserves as well as to use their example to inspire others.



The award categories are in four main dimensions; Ghana’s Greatest Entrepreneurs of All Time Award to honor great and accomplished lifetime entrepreneurs who have gone through all the stages of entrepreneurship, built a successful business, and are now focusing on scaling their businesses and leaving a legacy that extends beyond greatness.



We’ll look at great entrepreneurs who have not only succeeded but built vast business empires. Outstanding Entrepreneurs of the Decade Award 2011-2021, Outstanding Entrepreneurs of the Year Award 2020, and Outstanding Corporate Executives of the Year Award 2020.



The Entrepreneur of the Decade Award categories include Overall Best Entrepreneur of the Decade Award 2011-2021, Entrepreneur of the Decade Award 2011-2021, Woman Entrepreneur/ CEO of the Decade Award 2011-2021, MD of the Decade Award 2011-2021.



Other categories are Business Leader of the Decade Award 2010-2020, Business Executive of the Decade Award 2010-2020, Young Entrepreneur of the Decade Award 2010-2020, and other entrepreneur industry personality categories.



The Corporate & Public Service Executives award categories include Outstanding Public Officer of the Year 2020, Board Chairman of the Year 2020, Group CEO of the Year 2020, MD/CEO of the Year 2020 (Public & Private Sector), Male/Female CEO of the Year 2020 (Public & Private Sector), Young CEO of the Year 2020 and other corporate executive personality categories.



The award focuses on the success of Corporate Executives such as Board Chairpersons, Managing Directors, Chief Executives, Executive Directors, and Director Generals.



The awards represent a benchmark of success for Entrepreneurs, Business Executives, and CEOs in Ghana from a variety of different sectors.