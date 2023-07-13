Nomination fees for GFA presidential elections should be more than GH¢50,000 - Great Olympics chief

Sports News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

The General Manager of Accra Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore believes that the filing fee for the upcoming Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential elections should have been higher than the approved GH¢50,000.



At the recently-held Ordinary Congress of the Ghana Football Association, delegates approved the proposal for the nomination fee, which represents 900% increment on the previous elections in 2019.



While the decision has been met with criticism, Commodore suggests that a higher fee could have been accompanied by a refund for successful candidates.



Oluboi Commodore, who is a former Black Stars management committee member told the press after the congress that, “it should be more, that is my position, the money should be more than 50,000 Ghana cedis. But I would have added that if you’re able to win or place second, your money should be returned to you. That is what I would have supported if I was against it, but I wasn’t against it.”



Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, the current GFA President, has announced his intention to seek re-election. Two others including the former vice president, George Afriyie and veteran administrator Kojo Yankah have declared their interest in the top football position.



The Ghana FA is expected to announce the election roadmap in the coming days m, with the elections scheduled for October this year.



The nomination fee for the Executive Council position has also been increased from GH¢2,500 to GH¢15,000. Regional FA position from GH¢2,500 to GH¢10,000. Nominations fees for other positions within the GFA structure have also been increased.



