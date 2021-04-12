Nollywood mourn di death of actor Chief Bruno Iwuoha

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Nigerians and plenty Nollywood actor's dey mourn di death of popular veteran actor Bruno Iwuoha wey die on Saturday 10 April 2021, according to tweet wey di AMMA awards post for Twitter.



Di Africa premier and most prestigious films awards wey dey reward excellence in film making inside tweet say di actor go dey greatly missed.



Also for inside statement wey plenty local tori report wey dem credit to di Director of Communications Actors Guild of Nigeria, Monalisa Chinda-Coker, confam di death of di movie star. Di National President of di actors guild, Ejezie Emeka Rollas bin condole wit di immediate family members, friends and fans.



Di Nollywood actor die for di age of 68 afta long battle wit diabetes according to reports.



Plenty Nollywood filmmakers describe im death as shocking, say di industry go miss am so much as dem pray for im family wey e leave behind.



Until im death Bruno Iwuoha na one of di ogbonge movie stars for di kontri and e feature inside plenty films like World Apart, Sins of di Flesh, Occultic battle, among others.



Im bin dey regular for Nollywood for di early 2000s and know for e 'soft spoken' voice.



E win di Best Supporting Actor award for di 3rd Africa Movie Academy Awards for im performance for di movie "Sins of the Flesh"



Bruno Iwuoha come from Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo state.



E dey survived by wife and children.



