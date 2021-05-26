Nollywood actress Ify Onwuemene die from endometrial cancer

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Nollywood actress, Ify Onwuemene, wey bin dey popular for her role for di sitcom 'Everyday People', don die of cancer.



Na her colleague Gloria Anozie-Young, announce di news of her death for her Facebook page.



For di post Madam Anozie-Young say di actress die on Tuesday May 25 afta she battle wit endometrial cancer.







"Ify don finally go to rest, today 25th May 2021. May her soul rest in perfect peace. Amen." Na wetin Madam Anozie tok.



"Dem diagnose her with endometrial cancer. Dem remove her womb, but she don dey battle wit di sickness for many years now." Na wetin she add put.



Di actress also tok about Ify battle wit di disease and di kain treatment wey she receive before she die.



For 2019, even after eight sessions of chemotherapy, di doctors tell her say she don reach stage 4. But we no dey sure if dem bin give her wrong diagnosis or dem being treat her wit di wrong chemo, because she bin still dey feel pains for her upper abdomen and her tummy dey bloated.



According to di actress she say Ify spend more than N10m, her fellow actors donate join plus oda Nigerians but in di end in no yield much.



Madam Anozie-Young say Ify family go release details of her burial arrangement



