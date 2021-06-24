Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha alleged defilement case start in Lagos

xxxxxxxxxxx of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha trial for alledged defilement of a minor go begin Thursday.



Omiyinka Olanrewaju popularly known as Baba Ijesha dey accused of sexual assault.



One Ikeja court inside Lagos dey expected to begin di trial.



On June 16 a Yaba Chief Magistrate Court bin deny Baba Ijesha bail. request for dis case.



Baba Ijesha case - Wetin fit happun for court today



So wetin go happun for court on Thurday for case wey get public interest?



Court fit free on bail Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha as im dey appear before High Court Ikeja Lagos today ontop di alleged sexual assault case wey authorities sama am.



Di actor lawyer Mr Kayode tell BBC Pidgin say dem believe court go free di actor unto say dem believe di actor dey innocent of di case against am.



E still dey possible say court fit sama am anoda heavy bail condition wey go had am to meet.



Last time judicial authorities grant am bail, e no eet all di bail conditions sake of say some of dem dey very hard for am to meet.



Anoda tin wey fit happun be say court fit remand Di actor for prison or police cell while di case go dey go on even though im case dey bailable according to commissioner of police Lagos.



Im case no be di first bailable offense wey court don remand di suspect for prison while di trial dey go on.



Last week di actor appear before magistrate court Yaba but di court no gree grant am bail unto say authorities bin don carry di case gi high court.



Actor Baba Ijesha don dey detention for over two months after anoda call police for am say im allegedly molest pikin wey dey live for her house.



Baba Ijesha case sexual assault case na di biggest sexual offense case for Nigeria for di past two months.



Di na sake of say many concerned Nigerians chook mouth into di matter while some do protest ontop dis matter.



