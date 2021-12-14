Nobody is holding a concert - NSA Boss denies renting out Accra Sports Stadium

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi, has denied renting out the Accra Sports Stadium for a musical concert.



According to widespread reports in the media, the NSA has rented out the Accra Sports Stadium for a musical concert scheduled for Friday, 17th December and another one on Saturday, 25th December 2021, respectively.



However, in an interview with Kessben FM, the Director-General of the NSA denied renting out the stadium for a musical concert.



“Nobody is coming to hold a concert over there,” Professor Twumasi said on 11th December.



He added, “We have so many facilities; when you come to Kumasi, we have so many parks available. When you come to the Accra Sports Stadium, you will find out that there are so many conferences, congress going on there.”



According to him, the NSA has closed down the stadium for maintenance on the pitch and has not rented it out for musical concerts.



He added that when the stadium is rented for concerts, people are allowed to mount the stage behind the goal post where there is concrete.



“Even behind the goal post, there are concrete places with activities going on; it has nothing to do with the pitches. If it weren’t for the pitches, we wouldn’t have told them to stop playing on it.”



In their statement to football stakeholders, the National Sports Authority said, “it would like to inform the Ghana Football Association to postpone or reschedule league matches slated from Monday, 13th to Sunday, 26th December 2021 ostensibly for planned maintenance works at the stadium.”



