Nobody can impose a coach on us - GFA Exco member

Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup
Otto Addo lead Ghana to World Cup qualification
Chris Hughton land Black Stars interim job
A member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, Samuel Anim Addo has set the records straight that nobody can force a coach under the throat of the GFA.
Anim Addo explained on GhanaWeb's Sports Check that, the farthest somebody outside the GFA can go is to suggest a manager to be appointed as a Black Stars coach.
Even with that, he said the FA will only settle for a recommended coach if they feel the manager ticks their boxes.
The ExCo member added that a new technical team will soon be appointed for the Black Stars, replacing interim technical team of Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, George Boateng, and Mas Ud Didi Dramani.
The GFA prior to the appointment of Otto Addo as interim Black Stars manager was reportedly at loggerhead with the government who preferred Chris Hughton instead.
The government which pay the salaries of Black Stars coaches reportedly demanded the appointment of Hughton while the GFA wanted their choice at the dugout.
After the back and forth over who replace Milovan Rajevac, the GFA settled with both coaches, naming Otto Addo as the interim manager and Hughton as the interim technical advisor.
Otto, Hughton as well as the two assistant coaches are all currently out of contract after leading Ghana to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
