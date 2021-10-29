'No vaccination, no entry' – GFA warns fans ahead of new season

Sports News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okrau says there will be a ‘No Vaccination, No Entry’ policy for the fans ahead of the start of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



Kurt Okraku made the announcement at the 27th normal session of congress at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Thursday, October 28.



Nevertheless, fans who will be in attendance at match venues will have to ensure they are vaccinated before they are allowed entry into the stadium to watch the Premier League games.



“We are engaging the government to ensure we have more fans accessing our games, but one of the key requirements will be the need for all of us to ensure we are vaccinated to be able to access football. So what that means is that all our players and staff will be vaccinated – indeed that process has started, and all football fans who will want to access our games live at the various stadia must prove they have received the vaccination.”



With the vaccines reachable in Ghana, the Football Association has made it a policy to have football fans get the jab before they can be allowed to go to stadiums.



The decision to introduce the ‘no Vaccination, no Entry’ policy sees the Ghana Football Association become the first organized body in Ghana to do so.



The new season is set to begin on Friday, October 29, with Accra Lions up against Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium.