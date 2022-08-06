No use of Ghana card for player registration ahead of 2022/23 season - GFA General Secretary

Sports News of Saturday, 6 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo, has revealed that their decision to allow clubs to use only Ghana cards to register players ahead of the 2022/23 football season has been put on hold.



Ahead of the new campaign, the GFA informed the clubs that the Ghana card will be the sole document to be used for the registration of players for the upcoming season.



However, Prosper Harrison Addo has said their decision to halt the process is because most players, technical men, and other stakeholders are yet to get their Ghana cards.



“Yes, initially we had communicated to all clubs that the Ghana card will be solely used for player registration before the league commences," he told Starr Sports.



“But we had to put it on hold because most of the people involved in this exercise don’t have their cards ready to use for the whole exercise," he added.



The registration exercise for the league will end on August 15, 2022, which will pave the way for the start of the 2022-2023 Betpawa Ghana Premier League.