No preferential treatment for Portugal in 2022 FIFA World Cup - South Korea coach

Sports News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

South Korea's Portuguese coach, Paulo Bento has said that he will approach all three Group H games equally without giving any time special treatment to his country of birth.



The Asian giants were drawn alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and Ghana at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Paulo Bento's men will face his native Portugal in their final group game.



"I think it's easy to understand reasons why. But we are going to approach the game against Portugal in the same way that we're going to approach the other ones," Bento told reporters at the National Football Center in Paju, north of Seoul. "We're going to analyze the Portugal team in the same way that we analyze all of the opponents we play.



"Of course, if we talk about the mental aspect, it will be different. I have no doubts about that," Bento continued. "It's the first time that I am going to play against my country. I need to prepare myself to do that professionally.



"I would say it's almost impossible to think that in the final phase of the World Cup, we can have an easy group," the coach said. (These are) three good teams that we are going to face. We must compete as well as possible."