No plans for load shedding in power sector

Press Releases of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: GRIDCo

Recent media engagements by the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), about ongoing projects in the power sector, appear to have heightened perceptions of impending nationwide power cuts.



GRIDCo wishes to assure the general public that it has no intention of embarking on a nationwide load shedding programme.



The transmission company is currently carrying out key projects to enhance power supply reliability in Greater Accra.

These projects are:



1.Millennium Development Authority (MIDA) funded Pokuase substation and Kasoa Bulk Supply Point installations.



2.French Development Agency (AFD) funded Tema - Accra transmission line reinforcement project.



The contractors for these projects are aiming at full-scale completion between the months of June and July this year. At some point during the process, the contractors will need to interconnect to the current transmission system.



For this to happen, intermittent power outages will be required at different periods to safely connect the new installations.

Consequently, these outages are not nationwide and will affect only parts of Accra and Winneba.



GRIDCo is working with ECG, MiDA and other stakeholders to ensure minimum impact on customers in the affected areas.



GRIDCo is assuring all Ghanaians that there is a concerted effort by all stakeholders, led by the Energy Ministry, to ensure consistent, accessible and reliable power supply at all times.