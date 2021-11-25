No opponent is cheap - Kwasi Appiah cautions Black Stars ahead of 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Former Ghana coach, James Kwasi Appiah has cautioned against underrating any team in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The Black Stars have been paired in Group C with Morocco, Comoros, and Gabon in the continental showpiece next week.



Ghana progressed to the AFCON after drawing 1-1 with South Africa in the qualifier at the FNB Stadium before beating São Tomé 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium in the final game.



Though the Black Stars have been tipped to qualify out of the group alongside Morocco, Kwasi Appiah does not want Ghana to underrate Gabon and Comoros.



“You know I keep saying and I will never stop saying that. There are no minnows in football anymore.”



“So whichever team you get, the most important thing is to prepare very well and go out there and do the best that you can.” Kwesi Appiah said as reported by Africafoot.com.



