No one is bigger than Hearts of Oak - Dr Nyaho Tamakloe slams Samuel Boadu

Monday, 26 September 2022

Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr. Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe has taken a swipe at head coach of the side, Samuel Boadu, reiterating that no one is bigger than the club.



After three games, in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, the Phobians are yet to record a win.



Hearts of Oak opened their campaign with a defeat against Aduana Stars before sharing spoils with their city rivals, Great Olympics.



In the matchday 3 games, Hearts of Oak were hosted at the Baba Yara Stadium by their bitterest rivals, Asante Kotoko and after 90 minutes of action, the game ended 1-1.



The Phobains sit 13th on the league log with just two points after three games.



Dr. Tamakloe speaking in an interview attributed the club’s poor run to the technical team, adding that the board would not hesitate to show anybody the exit door after the poor start of the season.



According to him, no one is bigger than the club.



“No one is bigger than the club and not even the Board Chairman, Togbe Afede,” he told Asempa FM.



Hearts of Oak will hope to secure their first win of the season when they host Bibiani Gold Stars in the matchday four games at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.