'No one chased me in my dreams to stop wearing No. 10 at Black Stars' - Kwadwo Asamoah

Sports News of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Former Juventus FC player Kwadwo Asamoah says no one chased him in his dreams to stop wearing the no. 10 jersey at Black Stars.



According to him, he also heard that story for a long time and doesn’t even know where the story originated from and got in the airwaves.



“You know I have been hearing this story for a very long time. I don’t know the kind of person who brought out this story because I never had any conversation with anyone that I’ve been having dreams of someone chasing about the jersey.



“I don’t know where that story came out from. “I’m making it clear I never had any dreams like that. I just told them that I don’t want the jersey anymore.



“I want to change it back to my No. 20. So it wasn’t like someone was chasing me,” he said in an interview aired by Kumasi-based Pure FM.



He has represented Ghana in four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, and two FIFA World Cups and made 74 appearances and scored 4 times for the Black Stars.