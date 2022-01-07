No one can stop me from supporting Black Stars - Nyantakyi

Sports News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwesi Nyantakyi touts his unending love for Ghana



Former GFA president wants Black Stars to excel at AFCON



Nyantakyi banned from all football-related matters



Former president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, believes there is nothing that can stop him from loving Ghana in spite of what he has been through in the past.



FIFA's Ethics Committee banned Nyantakyi for life in 2018 after he was found guilty of breaching ethics regulations on conflicts of interest, bribery and corruption and commission following an exposé in a documentary.



The life ban prohibited Nyantakyi from all football-related activities including holding a position at any football club.



However, despite the ban and disrepute his career as a football administrator has been plunged to, Mr. Nyantakyi has disclosed that there is nothing that will make him relinquish his love for his country.



Despite not having a role to play in football, the former GFA boss believes that being a fan of the Black Stars is part of his civic responsibility as a Ghanaian citizen.



“First of all, I’m a Ghanaian and as a citizen of Ghana, it's my civic responsibility to support my national team. Secondly, there is no one who can deny my citizenship, it is an inalienable right to be doing the things I’m doing,” the former GFA president told Onua TV.



He added, “No one can convince me to stop loving my country, because I was born here and I will die here. I don’t have anywhere to go, Ghana is all I have.”



In 2020, Kwesi Nyantakyi had his lifetime ban reduced to 15 years by the appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.



