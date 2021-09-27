No need for Milovan to apologize to Ghanaians in his second coming - Polo

Sports News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Former Black Stars, Great Olympics, and former coach and player of Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Mohammed Polo (Dribbling Magician), has emphasized that there is no need for Coach Milovan to apologize to Ghanaians for describing them as talkative when he first managed the national team.



He said this in response to a question he was asked on Total Sports Review on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



He was speaking to host Isaac Worlanyo Wallace.



He was asked if there was the need for coach Milovan to apologize to Ghanaians for his comments and also for leaving the team for another juicy contract.



Responding to the question, he asserted that the statement Milovan made was what he thought of Ghanaians at that time.



“It doesn’t make sense for Milovan Rajevac to apologize to Ghanaians in his second coming,” he said.



He further stated that we should all help to achieve the target we want for the Black Stars.