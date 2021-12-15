No musical concert at stadium will accommodate over 10,000 attendance - NSA

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

The National Sports Authority has disclosed that musical concerts scheduled to take place at stadiums cannot admit more than 10,000 attendants.



Friday’s musical concert by GT Bank which is a free event is expected to have music fans fill the Accra Sports Stadium to the brim as the show will feature stars like Davido, Kuami Eugene, Stonebwoy among others.



While some football lovers have revealed that the musical concert will breach the coronavirus protocols that allows only 25% of fans to throng stadium, the NSA has disclosed the organizers will only accommodate 10,000 attendees.



“This concert was endorsed by the Ghana Tourism Authority, so all those things have been taken care of with regards to the percentage and all those things,” the PRO of NSA, Charles Amofa told Ghanaweb.



He added, “Ghana Tourism Authority has done those negotiations with them and the organizers are very much aware that they cannot be more than 10,000. The seating capacity is 40,000 and they can’t be more than 10,00.”



The NSA rented out the Accra Sports Stadium for a musical concert after informing sporting disciplines that the stadium has been closed for pitch maintenance.



Although a viral video alleged that the stage for the concert has been mounted on the pitch was being worked on, the NSA PRO debunked the claim and stated that the event would not be held on the pitch.



“It’s the goal post area which would be used for the concert. That was an initial set up by the set designers but that thing has been moved to the goal post area. That was the agreement deal we have with them,” Charles Amofa told GhanaWeb in a phone interview on Tuesday.