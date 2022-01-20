No local coach is ready to handle the Black Stars - Oduro Sarfo

Sports News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Nana Oduro Sarfo, an Executive Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has firmly opposed requests for a local coach to take over as coach of the Black Stars.



According to him, there is absolutely no locally-based coach who is capable of managing the Black Stars squad.



In an interview with Darling FM after Ghana's terrible performance at the AFCON 2021, Oduro Sarfo stated that:



“We had a Ghanaian coach sometime back and what was the results..? Sometimes, he asked the management members to help him in players selection.



“I know the GFA President is eager to equip coaches. It is not official yet but he [GFA Boss] is planning to send some coaches outside for attachment, until then, no local coach is ready to handle the Black Stars," he added.



Meanwhile, a disappointed Ministry of Youth and Sports is set to meet the leadership of the Ghana Football Association in an emergency meeting on Friday, and top on the agenda is the terrible performance of the senior national team the Black Stars.



