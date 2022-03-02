No foreign player playing for Kotoko can score against Hearts of Oak - Mireku

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A former player for Accra Hearts of Oak, Yaw Amankwaa Mireku has averred that no foreign player playing for Kotoko can score against the team he once played for.



He boldly said even if Phobia was in their bad state they can still win matches involving Kotoko.



He said the players of Accra Hearts of Oak get into the different spirit in matches against Kotoko.



He emphatically said Etouga Mbella cannot score against his former team stressing “no foreign player who plays for Asante Kotoko can score a goal against Hearts of Oak. It will never happen”.



He was speaking to Isaac Worlanyo Wallace on Rainbow Sports.